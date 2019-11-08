New Delhi: In what could be seen as deviating from its earlier statement, Pakistan on Friday said it will levy a fee of USD 20 on people travelling through Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday, the day the Corridor will be inaugurated.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier announced that no fee would be charged from the pilgrims on the opening day of the corridor and on Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

Sources: Pakistan to charge US $20 from every pilgrim on 9th November. (Pakistan had earlier announced that no fee will be charged on #KartarpurCorridor opening day) — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. The Corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first ‘jatha’ (a group of devotees) visiting Kartarpur Sahib from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur after the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor tomorrow.

There is a total of 550 devotees in the first ‘jatha’ visiting Kartarpur Sahib in which former Prime Minister Manmohan will also participate. After inaugurating the Corridor and the Passenger Terminal Building, PM Modi will address a public gathering at Dera Baba Nanak.

The dignitaries, who are part of the first ‘Jatha’ crossing over from India to Kartarpur, will go as pilgrims and the list includes former PM Manmohan Singh, Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal and Hardeep Puri, along with 150 other Parliamentarians.

In the latest development, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has also been invited by Pakistan for the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. Prior to that, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was invited to the ceremony, the request for which was cleared by the Centre on Thursday.