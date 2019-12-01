New Delhi: Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday praised the BSF personnel on the 55th Raising Day in Delhi. “Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak is secure under Border Security Force. Due to efforts of jawans, enemies have to think multiple times before any intrusion or committing any crime,” Rai was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The MoS Home Affairs assured of the Indian government’s efforts to ensure that the BSF jawans spend 100 days in a year with their families. “There have been multiple efforts from the Govt to give all possible facilities to jawans of Central Armed Police Forces,” stated news agency ANI quoting Rai. For instance, for the security of the jawans, the government is working towards providing modern technology, stated Rai.

He was further quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “Delhi Development Authority to provide 1 BHK flats on affordable rates to wives of those who’ve won gallantry award or who’ve lost their lives on duty. Under Paramilitary Salary Package Scheme, personal accident insurance amount increased to Rs 30 Lakhs.”

Notably, the retirement age of the BSF personnel has been increased to 60 years, stated Rai adding that the jawans who are posted in Kashmir can travel from Jammu to Delhi through flights for free.

Pointing out at the infiltration attempts on the Indian border, Director-General of Border Security Force (BSF) Vivek Kumar Johri, as quoted by news agency ANI said, “There are consistent efforts to infiltrate through the border. Recently, we have taken measures to deal with and handle recent drone intrusion incidents in the border area.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the BSF personnel and recognised the role of the paramilitary wing in diligently protecting the Indian borders. “Greetings to all BSF personnel and their families on BSF’s Raising Day. This force has been diligently protecting our borders. During natural disasters and crisis situations, BSF personnel have always worked hard to serve our citizens,” tweeted PM Modi on Sunday.

The BSF, which is mandated to guard 4,096.7 km India-Bangladesh border and 3,323 km India-Pakistan border, came into existence on December 1, 1965.