Kartavya Path Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Central Vista Project today at India Gate at 7 pm. As part of the redevelopment project, a 28-feet-tall statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose has been installed under a canopy at India Gate, which will also be unveiled by the Prime Minister. A team of sculptors spent 26,000 man-hours of "intense artistic endeavour" to carve the grand statue of Netaji Subhash from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 MT, the Culture Ministry said on Wednesday.

HERE ARE SOME FACTS ABOUT THE NETAJI SUBHASH CHANDRA BOSE STATUE AT INDIA GATE:

The statue, to be unveiled today at India Gate by Prime Minister Modi weighs 65MT. Here are some more facts about the statue:

A 100-ft-long truck with 140 wheels was specially designed for this giant granite stone to travel 1,665 km from Khammam in Telangana to New Delhi.

The statue is completely “hand sculpted using traditional techniques and modern tools”.

The team of sculptors was led by Arun Yogiraj.

The statue is being installed at the same place where a ‘hologram statue’ of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas (January 23) by the prime minister to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Bose.

The prime minister had on January 21 assured that a grand statue of Netaji made of granite will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of the nation’s “indebtedness” to him.

The PM Modi’s arrival for unveiling of the statue will be heralded with traditional Manipuri Shankh Vadayam and Kerala’s traditional Panch Vadayam and Chanda.

The unveiling of the statue of Netaji would be accompanied to the tune of Kadam Kadam Badhayeja, the traditional INA song.

A special 10-minute drone show on Netaji’s life would be projected at India Gate at 8 pm on September 9, 10 and 11 along with other cultural events. Both the cultural festival and the drone show would be open to the public with free entry.

To demonstrate the spirit of Ek Bharat – Shrestha Bharat and unity in diversity a cultural festival by 500 dancers drawn from all parts of the country, would be showcased on the 'Kartvya Path'.

A glimpse of the same would be shown to the Prime Minster on the step amphitheatre near India Gate by around 30 artists, who will perform tribal folk art forms such as Sambalpuri, Panthi, Kalbelia, Kargam and dummy horse with live music from Nashik’s Dhol Pathik Tasha and drums.

Mangalgaan penned by Padma Bhushan Pt. Shrikrishna Ratanjankarji on the auspicious occasion of the first Independence Day of India in 1947 is being presented by Pt. Suhas Vashi along with a team of singers and musicians, the statement said.