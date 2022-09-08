New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. The authorities have made elaborate arrangements in order to facilitate the attendees of the mega event. Ahead of the inauguration, Patel Aalap Mansukh, DCP Traffic advised Delhiites not to use certain routes. “From 6pm to 9pm traffic diverted from C hexagon & 10 feeder roads leading to it. People requested not to use these roads. Over 450 traffic officials, 28 cranes, 50 bikes on duty to keep traffic flowing,” he said.Also Read - Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Mingles With Local Artists At Rajasthan Airport, Joins Them in Performing Their Traditional Dance | Watch

The decision to rename Rajpath came on Wednesday after a formal meeting of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). Kartavya Path will include the erstwhile Rajpath and Central Vista Lawns. The whole stretch and area from the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to Rashtrapati Bhavan will be considered as Kartavya Path.

Kartavyapath Inauguration: DETAILS OF FULL SCHEDULE