New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. The authorities have made elaborate arrangements in order to facilitate the attendees of the mega event. Ahead of the inauguration, Patel Aalap Mansukh, DCP Traffic advised Delhiites not to use certain routes. "From 6pm to 9pm traffic diverted from C hexagon & 10 feeder roads leading to it. People requested not to use these roads. Over 450 traffic officials, 28 cranes, 50 bikes on duty to keep traffic flowing," he said.
The decision to rename Rajpath came on Wednesday after a formal meeting of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). Kartavya Path will include the erstwhile Rajpath and Central Vista Lawns. The whole stretch and area from the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to Rashtrapati Bhavan will be considered as Kartavya Path.
Kartavyapath Inauguration: DETAILS OF FULL SCHEDULE
Also Read - Kartavya Path Inauguration: How 28-Feet-Tall Statue Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Was Carved
- PM Modi will arrive at the venue to unveil Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statute at 7 PM
- At 7:13 pm, he will walk to the India Gate and around the fountain to the stepped plaza.
- PM Modi will watch a performance with NDMC children at the stepped garden at 7.17 PM
- He will then walk to the lawns through the Canal bridge at around 7:22 pm.
- He will also interact with the ‘Shramjeevis’ at 7:25 pm.
- At 7:30 pm, he will inaugurate the exhibition of ‘before and after of Kartavya Path’. After this, the PM will arrive on stage.
- Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will present the welcome address at around 7:45 pm
- Subhmangal Gaan, a song of 1947 about Bharat Mata, will also be played at 7:50 pm.
- Time lapse audio visual of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be played.
- At 8 pm, there will be a launch of audio visual – ‘Kartavya Path – Before & After’.
- At around 8:05 pm, PM Modi will address the gathering and then will depart.