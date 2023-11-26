Kartik Purnima 2023: Indian Railways Announces Special Trains For Devotees For Holy Dip In River Ganga

Kartik Purnima 2023: To accommodate the large number of passengers expected for the Kartik Purnima Fair in Sonpur, East Central Railway has announced the operation of 13 additional passenger fair spec

Indian Railways News Today

Kartik Purnima 2023: To accommodate the large number of passengers expected for the Kartik Purnima Fair in Sonpur, East Central Railway has announced the operation of 13 additional passenger fair special trains on November 27th. These trains will run on various routes. Moreover, some regular trains on the Chhapra-Hajipur-Muzaffarpur and Sonpur-Bachhwara-Barauni sections will have a temporary additional one-minute stoppage to facilitate passenger movement during the fair.

Sonpur-Muzaffarpur Kartik Purnima Mela Special train (Train number: 05202)- Timings

Virendra Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, announced that train number 05202, the Sonpur-Muzaffarpur Kartik Purnima Mela Special train, will depart from Sonpur at 00:45 on November 27th and arrive in Muzaffarpur at 02:40.

Purnima Mela Special Trains: Route, Departure And Timetable

Train Number Route Departure Time Arrival Time 05201 Muzaffarpur – Sonpur 03:00 04:40 05202 Sonpur – Muzaffarpur 00:45 02:40 05203 Sonpur – Chapra 00:15 02:30 05204 Chhapra – Sonpur 03:45 06:38

Mela Special Trains: Route, Departure And Timetable

Train Number Route Departure Time Arrival Time 05205 Sonpur – Patliputra 00:10 00:50 05206 Patliputra – Sonpur 01:05 01:50 05251 Sonpur – Patliputra 02:05 02:45 05252 Patliputra – Sonpur 03:05 03:45

Kartik Purnima Special Trains: Significance

The Kartik Purnima Special Trains play a crucial role in facilitating travel during the Kartik Purnima festival, a significant event for many people in India. These trains alleviate the burden on regular trains, which often face overcrowding during this period. They provide a convenient and reliable mode of transportation for passengers traveling to various cities in Bihar, enabling them to participate in the festivities and connect with family and friends. Additionally, these special trains contribute to the overall economic activity during the festival season by promoting tourism and commerce.

