Karwa Chauth 2021: Karva Chauth, one of the most popular Indian festivals that generally falls 10 days after Dussehra, is being observed across the country. On this day, married women pray for the long life of their partners by not eating or drinking anything from sunrise to moonrise and offering prayers to Lord Shiva. However, with changing times, men have decided to reciprocate their feelings by partaking in the fasting ritual.Also Read - Happy Karwa Chauth 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Images, Facebook Status For Your Loved Ones

It is a celebration of love, marriage, and the unbreakable bond shared between a husband and wife. They break their fast after making various offerings and sighting the moon, which is also one of the most important celestial bodies as per Hindu mythology.

Check city-wise moonrise time below as per drikpanchang:-

Delhi: 8:00 PM

Mumbai: 8:47 PM

Navi Mumbai: 8:46 PM

Amritsar: 8:10 PM

Dehradun: 8:00 PM

Noida: 8:07 PM

Agra: 8:07 PM

Gurugram: 8:08 PM

Jaipur: 8:17 PM

Lucknow: 7:56 PM

Patna: 7:42 PM

Rampur: 8:00 PM

Aligarh: 8:06 PM

Gorakhpur: 7:47 PM

Bareily: 7:59 PM

Meerut: 8:05 PM

Saharanpur: 8:03 PM

Mathura: 8:08 PM

Bengaluru: 8:39 PM

Karwa Chauth 2021: Puja Mahurat

The auspicious muhurat to offer prayers on Karwa Chauth is between 5:43 PM and 6:59 PM.