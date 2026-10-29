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Karva Chauth Moon Sighting: When will moon rise in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Kanpur and other cities?

Women generally wait for the moon to become visible before performing the evening rituals during Karva Chauth. They offer arghya, or water, to the moon and pray for their husbands' health, longevity and prosperity

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: October 29, 2026, 2:37 PM IST
Karva Chauth Moon Sighting: When will moon rise in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Kanpur and other cities?
Karva Chauth Moon Sighting Live

New Delhi: The auspicious day Karva Chauth 2026 will be observed on Thursday, October 29. Today, married Hindu women across India will observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands’ long life, good health and well-being. From the early-morning start of the fast to the evening puja and the much-awaited moon sighting, knowing the correct timings can help women plan their rituals and celebrations. As per Drik Panchang, the Karva Chauth puja muhurat will be from 5:43 PM to 6:57 PM, while the expected moonrise is at 8:44 PM in Chennai.

The fasting period is listed as running from 6:02 AM to 8:44 PM. However, moonrise and auspicious puja timings can vary by city, so women should check the timings for their location before beginning the rituals. Karva Chauth falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, the fourth day of the waning lunar phase. The festival is widely observed in North India and is also known as Karak Chaturthi.

Read more: Karwa Chauth 2026: Is fasting safe during pregnancy? Doctor shares important advice

Karva Chauth 2026 Moon Sighting Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 29, 2026 11:53 AM IST

    Karva Chauth Moon Sighting Live: Check City-Wise Timings

    Kanpur: 8:05 p.m.

    Mumbai: 9:00 p.m.

    Delhi: 8:21 pm

    Noida: Around 8:16 PM

    Ghaziabad: Around 8:16 PM

    Amritsar: 8:24 p.m.

    Mumbai: 9 PM

    Chandigarh: 8:18 p.m.

    Gurugram: 8:22 p.m.

    Bengaluru: 8:52 p.m.

    Surat: 8:56 p.m.

    Ahmedabad: 8:53 p.m.

    Vadodara: 8:52 p.m.

    Jaipur: 8:31 p.m.

    Ludhiana: 8:21 p.m.

    Bhopal: 8:33 p.m.

    Varanasi: 8:05 p.m.

    Dehradun: 8:14 p.m

  • Oct 29, 2026 9:58 AM IST

    Karva Chauth Live: Check City-Wise Timings

    Kanpur: 8:05 p.m.

    Mumbai: 9:00 p.m.

    Delhi: 8:21 pm

    Noida: Around 8:16 PM

  • Oct 29, 2026 9:31 AM IST

    Karwa Chauth Live: This year, Karwa Chauth puja muhurat falls between 05:38 p.m. to 06:56 p.m. The timings for upvasa or fast is from 06:31 a.m. to 08:17 p.m.

  • Oct 29, 2026 8:52 AM IST

    Karva Chauth Live: As per traditional beliefs, Bhadra will reside in Swarg Lok (heaven) during this period, so it is not considered highly inauspicious.

  • Oct 29, 2026 8:45 AM IST

    Karva Chauth Live: According to the Panchang, Bhadra Kaal will prevail for approximately 21 minutes, from 6:25 AM to 6:46 AM, on October 29, 2026, the day of Karwa Chauth.

  • Oct 29, 2026 8:29 AM IST

    Karva Chauth Live: This year, Karwa Chauth will coincide with the Bhadra period, raising concerns among married women. Therefore, it is important to know the timings of Bhadra on Karwa Chauth and where it will reside during this period.

  • Oct 29, 2026 8:14 AM IST

    Karva Chauth Live: In Hinduism, special attention is paid to Bhadra during auspicious ceremonies and religious rituals, as performing such activities during the Bhadra period is traditionally considered inauspicious.

  • Oct 29, 2026 8:13 AM IST

    Karva Chauth Live: Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 29, according to the Vedic Panchang. On this day, married women observe a fast, worship Karwa Mata, and break their fast by offering arghya to the Moon after moonrise.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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