Karva Chauth Moon Sighting: When will moon rise in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Kanpur and other cities?

New Delhi: The auspicious day Karva Chauth 2026 will be observed on Thursday, October 29. Today, married Hindu women across India will observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands’ long life, good health and well-being. From the early-morning start of the fast to the evening puja and the much-awaited moon sighting, knowing the correct timings can help women plan their rituals and celebrations. As per Drik Panchang, the Karva Chauth puja muhurat will be from 5:43 PM to 6:57 PM, while the expected moonrise is at 8:44 PM in Chennai.
The fasting period is listed as running from 6:02 AM to 8:44 PM. However, moonrise and auspicious puja timings can vary by city, so women should check the timings for their location before beginning the rituals. Karva Chauth falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, the fourth day of the waning lunar phase. The festival is widely observed in North India and is also known as Karak Chaturthi.
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