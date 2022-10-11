KARWA CHAUTH 2022: The festival of Karwa Chauth is around the corner. Every year, it falls on the fourth day of the Kartik month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. On this day, married Hindu women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the longevity of their husbands. They break their fast after sighting the moon and then gazing at their husbands through a sieve with a dia.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 Special Gift Ideas to Make Your Wife Feel Loved on This Auspicious Occasion

Since the moon plays an important role in the festival, here’s when the moonrise is expected in different cities on Karwa Chauth. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 Foods to Include in Sargi to Keep You Energetic Throughout the Day

KARWA CHAUTH 2022: CHECK CITY-WISE MOON RISE TIMINGS

City Name Moon Sighting Time DELHI 08:00 PM MUMBAI 08:47 PM BENGALURU 08:39 PM LUCKNOW 07:56 PM AGRA 08:07 PM ALIGARH 08:06 PM NOIDA 08:07 PM GURUGRAM 08:08 PM MATHURA 08:08 PM AGRA 08:07 PM RAMPUR 08:00 PM KOLKATA 07:36 PM JAIPUR 08:17 PM DEHRADUN 08:00 PM SAHARANPUR 08:03 PM AMROTSAR 08:10 PM

Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Timing

Date: – 13 October 2022

13 October 2022 Day: – Thursday

Thursday Time: – Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Kartik Mass of krishna paksh of chaturthi tithi (Starting from 1:59 am of 13 Oct 2022 and Ending on 3:08 am of 14 Oct).

Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Kartik Mass of krishna paksh of chaturthi tithi (Starting from 1:59 am of 13 Oct 2022 and Ending on 3:08 am of 14 Oct). Puja Timing: – 6:01 Pm to 7:15 pm

In other cities as well, the moon is expected to be sighted between 07:00-08:00 PM. To observe the nirjala vrat or day-long fast, the women wake up early before sunrise to eat ‘sargi‘ – a meal usually prepared by their mother-in-law. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Newly-Married Women Should NOT Observe Fast This Year, Here's Why