Karwa Chauth 2022 moon rise LIVE updates: Married women on Thursday broke their fast and performed rituals upon the sighting of the moon in Delhi, Faridabad and Noida. This year, Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on October 13. Every year, it falls on the fourth day of the Kartik month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022 LIVE UPDATES From Bollywood: Fabulous Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey And Neelam Kothari in Ethnic Attire - See Pics
On this auspicious occasion, married Hindu women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the longevity of their husbands. They break their fast after sighting the moon and then gazing at their husbands through a sieve with a dia. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Drops Heartfelt Wish For Alia Bhatt And Riddhima Kapoor on Karwa Chauth: '...My Beauties'
Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022 Katha, Puja Time, And Puja Vidhi: How to do Karwa Chauth Puja at Home With Proper Rituals?
Image Courtesy: Jigyasa Sahay
Image Courtesy: Jigyasa Sahay
Image Courtesy: Jigyasa Sahay
KARWA CHAUTH 2022: CHECK CITY-WISE MOON RISE TIMINGS
|City Name
|Moon Sighting Time
|DELHI
|08:00 PM
|MUMBAI
|08:47 PM
|BENGALURU
|08:39 PM
|LUCKNOW
|07:56 PM
|AGRA
|08:07 PM
|ALIGARH
|08:06 PM
|NOIDA
|08:07 PM
|GURUGRAM
|08:08 PM
|MATHURA
|08:08 PM
|AGRA
|08:07 PM
|RAMPUR
|08:00 PM
|KOLKATA
|07:36 PM
|JAIPUR
|08:17 PM
|DEHRADUN
|08:00 PM
|SAHARANPUR
|08:03 PM
|AMROTSAR
|08:10 PM
Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Timing
- Date: – 13 October 2022
- Day: – Thursday
- Time: – Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Kartik Mass of krishna paksh of chaturthi tithi (Starting from 1:59 am of 13 Oct 2022 and Ending on 3:08 am of 14 Oct).
- Puja Timing: – 6:01 Pm to 7:15 pm