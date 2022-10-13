Karwa Chauth 2022 moon rise LIVE updates: Married women on Thursday broke their fast and performed rituals upon the sighting of the moon in Delhi, Faridabad and Noida. This year, Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on October 13. Every year, it falls on the fourth day of the Kartik month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022 LIVE UPDATES From Bollywood: Fabulous Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey And Neelam Kothari in Ethnic Attire - See Pics

On this auspicious occasion, married Hindu women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the longevity of their husbands. They break their fast after sighting the moon and then gazing at their husbands through a sieve with a dia. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Drops Heartfelt Wish For Alia Bhatt And Riddhima Kapoor on Karwa Chauth: '...My Beauties'

Delhi | Women perform rituals and break their fast upon the sighting of the moon, visuals from Lajpat Nagar pic.twitter.com/7VaZFhOBQ6 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022 Katha, Puja Time, And Puja Vidhi: How to do Karwa Chauth Puja at Home With Proper Rituals?

KARWA CHAUTH 2022: CHECK CITY-WISE MOON RISE TIMINGS

City Name Moon Sighting Time DELHI 08:00 PM MUMBAI 08:47 PM BENGALURU 08:39 PM LUCKNOW 07:56 PM AGRA 08:07 PM ALIGARH 08:06 PM NOIDA 08:07 PM GURUGRAM 08:08 PM MATHURA 08:08 PM AGRA 08:07 PM RAMPUR 08:00 PM KOLKATA 07:36 PM JAIPUR 08:17 PM DEHRADUN 08:00 PM SAHARANPUR 08:03 PM AMROTSAR 08:10 PM

Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Timing