Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: When will moon rise in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Kanpur, Patna, Jaipur and other cities?

Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival traditionally observed by married women praying for their husbands' well-being and longevity, will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

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Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time

New Delhi: Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 29, according to the Vedic Panchang. On this day, married women observe a fast, worship Karwa Mata, and break their fast by offering arghya to the Moon after moonrise. The festival is considered an occasion to pray for marital bliss, longevity, devotion, and everlasting love.

In Hinduism, special attention is paid to Bhadra during auspicious ceremonies and religious rituals, as performing such activities during the Bhadra period is traditionally considered inauspicious. This year, Karwa Chauth will coincide with the Bhadra period, raising concerns among married women. Therefore, it is important to know the timings of Bhadra on Karwa Chauth and where it will reside during this period.

Karwa Chauth: Here are some of the key details

According to the Panchang, Bhadra Kaal will prevail for approximately 21 minutes, from 6:25 AM to 6:46 AM, on October 29, 2026, the day of Karwa Chauth.

As per traditional beliefs, Bhadra will reside in Swarg Lok (heaven) during this period, so it is not considered highly inauspicious.

It is advisable to avoid wearing new bridal items or beginning any new auspicious activity during this period.

Bhadra Kaal will end at 6:46 AM, so it will not affect the day’s fast or the evening puja.

Women can proceed with their preparations and complete the rituals without any worries.

Brahma Muhurat (Sargi Time): From 4:58 AM to 5:46 AM. (Karwa Chauth 2026 Sargi Time)

Auspicious time for the evening puja: From 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM, with a total duration of approximately 1 hour and 18 minutes.

According to another Panchang, the auspicious puja muhurat is also considered to be from 5:46 PM to 7:04 PM.

Moonrise: Approximately 8:17 PM. The exact moonrise time may vary slightly depending on the location.

This year, Karwa Chauth puja muhurat falls between 05:38 p.m. to 06:56 p.m. The timings for upvasa or fast is from 06:31 a.m. to 08:17 p.m. Still moon sightings can vary across Indian cities, affecting when devotees break their fast.

Check City-Wise Timings

Kanpur: 8:05 p.m.

Mumbai: 9:00 p.m.

Delhi: 8:21 pm

Noida: Around 8:16 PM

Ghaziabad: Around 8:16 PM

Amritsar: 8:24 p.m.

Mumbai: 9 PM

Chandigarh: 8:18 p.m.

Gurugram: 8:22 p.m.

Bengaluru: 8:52 p.m.

Surat: 8:56 p.m.

Ahmedabad: 8:53 p.m.

Vadodara: 8:52 p.m.

Jaipur: 8:31 p.m.

Ludhiana: 8:21 p.m.

Bhopal: 8:33 p.m.

Varanasi: 8:05 p.m.

Dehradun: 8:14 p.m.

Karwa Chauth Significance:

Karwa Chauth coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On this occasion, married women observe a day-long fast and pray to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya for the health, longevity and well-being of their husbands.