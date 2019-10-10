New Delhi: Keeping Karwa Chauth in mind, the Indian Railways came up with a special Majestic Rajasthan Deluxe to provide dream holidays to couples for a five-day tour across the state. The idea was novel — to rekindle romance as the occasion stands for a special bonding between couples. However, the idea fell flat as only two couples were apparently in need of such a romantic getaway. Result: Only four seats were booked in the 78-seater train, compelling the railways to bin the whole idea.

According to a PTI report, only married couples were allowed on the train, which came with special features like a shower cubicle and a foot massage, although the IRCTC had made special arrangements for children, the officials said.

The train, part of the Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) promotional offers, was to depart from the Safdarjung station in Delhi on October 14 and visit historical sites in Rajasthan like Jaisalmer Fort, Patwon ki Haveli, Gadisar Lake, Mehrangarh Fort, Jaswant Thada, Amber Fort and City Palace till October 18.

“Only two couples have booked tickets on it so it is as good as cancelled. We cannot run a train like this without occupancy,” a senior official said to PTI.

The promotional message was: “This Karwa Chauth, give your wife a special gift which she will remember for ages.”

Officials said the low turnout could be because of the high fares — Rs 1,02,960 per couple in AC first tier and Rs 90,090 per couple in AC 2-Tier.

Sources said the fares of the two couples will be refunded.

