Kasganj: The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday shot dead Moti Singh, the main accused in the Kasganj encounter case. Motiram was s a history-sheeter. At least 11 criminal cases were registered against him. Also Read - Recording of Police Official Saying he 'Wept When Vikas Dubey Was Killed' Goes Viral

The development comes nearly 10 days after Elkar, the brother of Singh was gunned down. “Elkar and others were surrounded by a police team on the banks of Kali river and in the exchange of fire, he was injured. He was taken to a CHC in Sidhpur where he died,” Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Manoj Sonkar had said.

On February 9, Moti and his associates had killed a constable and injured a sub-inspector when a police team went to Nagla Dheemar village in Uttar Pradesh to serve a warrant to the liquor mafia kingpin.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had ordered swift action against the accused. He had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a job to the kin of the deceased policeman.