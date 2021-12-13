Varanasi: The ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of Varanasi is all set to get a grand inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure surrounding the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat comes ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh early next year. There is palpable excitement among the majority of the residents of the temple town and domestic tourists flocking the holy shrine of the Hindus in the run-up to the high-profile event, in view of which the police security in Varanasi has also been stepped up. Expected to boost tourism in the ancient city in a big way, the mega Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project’s inauguration has brought a broad smile to people’s faces as they await with excitement.Also Read - Breaking News Live Updates: PM Modi offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project's inauguration ceremony will be attended by nearly 3,000 guests including saints, seers, political leaders, and various dignitaries. Let's have a look at the list of people attending the inauguration ceremony of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (KVD) Corridor:

The inaugural session Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor will be addressed by BJP chief J.P. Nadda, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the valedictory address.

The Chief Ministers of 12 BJP ruled states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be attending the inaugural ceremony.

In addition to the Chief Ministers, nine Deputy Chief Ministers including Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar and the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland will also be in attendance.

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, Union minister Bhupender Yadav and former party vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who has been associated with the BJP's good governance department, will also be present.

Spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Kanchi Shankaracharya, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanavda Saraswati, Morari Bapu, Rameshbhai Oza, Sadhvi Ritambhara are among the large number of spiritual leaders, saints and seers who are slated to attend the inauguration of the mega project.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated on Monday in the phase one of the project, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday. They will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims, including 'yatri suvidha kendras', tourist facilitation centre, vedic kendra, mumukshu bhavan, bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court among others.

The scale of the project was such it is now spread over a massive area of about five lakh square feet, whereas earlier premises were limited to just around 3,000 square feet. Despite the Covid pandemic, the work on the project has been completed on schedule, the PMO noted.