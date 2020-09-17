New Delhi: Three unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Batamaloo in Srinagar on Thursday, officials said. Also Read - 'Revived Grassroot Democracy in J-K Despite Attempts by 1 Country to Derail This Process': India at Human Rights Council

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces laid a cordon and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter at Batamaloo area of Srinagar. The police and the CRPF are in search of other terrorists too,” police said.