New Delhi: In a bid to mark the anniversary of the Pakistan's invasion in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947, India is observing October 22 as a 'Black Day'. On this day in the year 1947, Pakistan launched an an invasion to forcibly capture Jammu and Kashmir using tribal raiders.

According to reports, observed October 27 was traditionally observed as a Black Day by the Kashmiris to mark the first landing of Indian troops in the Valley in 1947 to push back Pakistan-backed tribal invaders. But this year, the government at the Centre along with the Ministry of Culture has decided to observe it on the day the Pakistani invasion began and set the stage for the first India-Pakistan war. The Centre has even planned several events in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi, apart from the virtual ones to mark the day.

The Narendra Modi-led government has also decided to set up a museum tracing the history of the raid showing the atrocities committed by tribal raiders supported by the Pakistan army. An official said, "An exhibition and a two-day symposium have also been planned October 22 in Srinagar."

This invasion came soon after Pakistan had entered into a Standstill Agreement with the Maharaja of Kashmir on August 12, 1947. With this raid, Pakistan unilaterally broke the Agreement and launched an invasion to forcibly capture Jammu and Kashmir using tribal raiders. The raiders, as is well known, looted and pillaged the state with a ferocity that shocked the people till the Indian army came to the rescue and decisively threw them back.

However, despite its direct responsibility, Pakistan has managed to spin a narrative that concealed its role in the 1947 invasion calling it a ‘spontaneous’ attack by the tribals in response to the communal killings in J&K. In addition, it has sought to throw doubts about the genuineness of the accession of J&K to India, labelling the entry of Indian troops on October 27, 1947, in Kashmir as illegal.

(With Agency inputs)