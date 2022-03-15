New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday showered praise on the recently-released film ‘The Kashmir Files’ and said that such movies should be made more often. Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) parliamentary meeting, PM Modi said that the film has shown the truth which was suppressed for years. Helmed by Anupam Kher, the film highlights the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s when they were killed, persecuted and forced to leave their homes overnight. The film which outlines the brutalities endured by the Kashmiri Pandits has received a massive push from the Centre and states. It also got the prime minister’s nod when the makers met him on Saturday. Several states have granted tax-free status to the movie after a section of legislators said that the film be granted an exemption.Also Read - Anupam Kher Breaks Silence on Vivek Agnihotri Claiming Kapil Sharma Didn't Invite Them to Promote The Kashmir Files: 'To be Very Honest...'