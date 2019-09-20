New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Jammu and Kashmir High Court’s Juvenile Justice Committee to look into allegations of ‘illegal detention’ of children by the security forces in the union territory, amid the ongoing lockdown there in the wake of the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The petition in this regard has been filed in the SC by activists Enakshi Ganguly and Shanti Sinha. In it, they have alleged that the security forces have taken away and ‘illegally detained’ children and teenagers between the age of six-18 years. They further sought judicial intervention in the matter.

Hearing the petition on Monday, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi pointed out to the petitioners that they could have taken up the matter with the J&K HC. To this, the petitioners’ lawyer responded saying that going to the HC was difficult, prompting the CJI to direct the Chief Justice of the J&K HC to file a report. In fact, the CJI even said that if need be, he might go to Srinagar himself to find out.

However, today, the top court said that it had received a report from the J&K HC Chief Justice, which refuted the petitioners’ claims that the High Court is inaccessible to the people. Despite this, the three-judge bench, which is headed by CJI Gogoi and also comprises Justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer, said that it was ordering a report as this is a matter which involves children.

It has asked the Juvenile Justice Committee to submit the report to it within a week.