New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Kashmir is an internal issue of India and violence in J&K is supported and instigated by Pakistan.

After opposing the lockdown in J&K and trying to visit Kashmir with opposition leaders, Gandhi took to Twitter to make his stance clear on the Kashmir issue.

“I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” he added.

In the wake of abrogation of Article 370 vis-a-vis Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress leader has been critical of the handling of the situation, demanding the BJP government to remove restrictions in the Valley and free the detained leaders of the mainstream political parties.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, citing as alleged petition moved by the Pakistani government, said that Rahul Gandhi’s name has been mischievously dragged to justify the pack of lies, and deliberate misinformation being spread by Pakistan.

“Let no one in the world be in doubt that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and shall always remain an integral part of India. No amount of diabolical deception by Pakistan shall change this irrevocable truth,” said Surjewala.

Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor responded to the tweet saying Rahul Gandhi was spot on.

Spot on, Chief! This is what @INCIndia has insisted all along: J&K is an integral part of India; we opposed the manner in which Art.370 was abrogated because the way it was done assaulted our Constitution& democratic values. No reason for Pak to draw any comfort from our stand https://t.co/iI8HZ6sopU — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 28, 2019

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi reached Srinagar to visit Kashmir for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 with regard to J&K, along with at least nine other opposition leaders but was sent back from the airport.

Senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad Congress, Anand Sharma, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon, Tiruchi Shiva, and D Raja were the part of the delegation which left from Delhi for Srinagar on Saturday.