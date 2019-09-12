New Delhi: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JuH), a religious organisation representing Muslim clerics, on Thursday said Kashmir is an integral part of India and all Kashmiris are their compatriots.

“Kashmir is an integral part of India and all Kashmiris are our compatriots. Any separatist movement is harmful not only for the country, but for people of Kashmir as well,” a resolution adopted during the general council meeting of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said.

“We feel it’s our national duty to protect the democratic and human rights of Kashmiri people. Nevertheless, it’s our firm belief that their welfare lies in getting integrated with India. The inimical forces and neighbouring country are bent upon destroying Kashmir,” it said in the resolution.