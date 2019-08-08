New Delhi: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Thursday compared the situation in Kashmir to that of a concentration camp. He said, “Prime Minister had announced from Red Fort that we will take Kashmiris forward not with bullets but by embracing them. But today, the situation in Kashmir is similar to that of a concentration camp.”

Questioning the government’s approach towards the Kashmir issue after the revocation of Article 370, Chowdhury alleged that Prime Minister Modi was controlling the Kashmiris with muscle power. “There is no mobile or internet connection. Amarnath pilgrimage was curtailed despite heavy security presence. What is happening there?” he asked.

Blaming the Centre for creating an atmosphere filled with doubt in the Valley, Choudhary stoked a fresh controversy during a debate on a resolution to abrogate special status to Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Congress leader asked how the Kashmir issue could be considered an “internal matter” if the “United Nations is monitoring it since 1948.”

#WATCH Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Congress leader in Lok Sabha: PM had announced from Red Fort that we'll take Kashmiris forward not with bullets but by embracing them, but today, the situation in Kashmir is similar to that of a concentration camp. pic.twitter.com/jzGnZ6sSWy — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Chowdhary’s remarks contradicted New Delhi’s decade-old stand on Kashmir as well as India’s views on United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP). Deputed in 1949, the UNMOGIP is a group of UN military observers whose job is to supervise the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Soon after the controversial remark, in an effort to reverse the damage, the Congress leader assured that the Kasmir was indeed an “internal issue”. He also clarified that he was in no way opposing the country while questioning the government.

Parliament stripped of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 of the Constitution on Tuesday.