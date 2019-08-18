New Delhi: Amid the ongoing bilateral tensions with India over Kashmir issue, Pakistan has asserted that its army was ‘fully prepared’ to face any challenge posed by New Delhi. “It was possible India could launch an attack to divert the world’s attention from Kashmir,” said Pak army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor while addressing a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi after a meeting of the country’s top brass on the situation in Kashmir.

He said enough reinforcement has been provided at the Line of Control to deal with any situation. Warning of the possibility of an unintended war, the army spokesman said that “Kashmir issue is nuclear flashpoint.”

His statement comes a day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India may alter its ‘No First Use policy’ on nuclear weapons.

“Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atal Ji’s firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of No First Use’. India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances,” Singh had tweeted.

Following the nuclear weapons test in 1998, India had declared a “no first use” nuclear policy.

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister informed that the meeting of the country’s top brass decided to set up special Kashmir Cell in the ministry of foreign affairs. “The focal persons on Kashmir would be appointed at all embassies to highlight the issue at the global level,” he said.