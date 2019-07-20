Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that no power in the world can stop the solution of Kashmir issue.

“Problem of Kashmir will get solved, no power in the world can stop it. If somebody does not want a solution through talks, then we know very well how a solution can be found,” said Rajnath Singh.

Singh appealed the people who are ‘running a movement’ in Kashmir to at least sit and talk once, understand what is the issue, what are the problems, so they could be solved together if they want the solution through it.

The defence minister was in Jammu and Kashmir’s Dras sector to pay tributes to the soldiers killed in the 1999 Kargil War at a memorial, as the nation commemorated the 20th anniversary of ‘Operation Vijay’.

On July 14, Rajnath Singh had lighted the ‘Victory Flame’ at National War Memorial in Delhi, 12 days before the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

India will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. In 1999, India took command of the high outposts on July 26 which had been lost to Pakistani intruders and the war was fought for more than 60 days.

He also inaugurated two bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation at Ujh in Kathua and Basantar in Samba district.

The bridge over the Ujh river in Kathua has been constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore. It is the longest bridge constructed by the Border Road Organisation so far.