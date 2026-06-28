Masterstroke by Modi government, new tunnels to keep Kashmir-Ladakh routes open during heavy snowfall, tourists likely to…

Improved road connectivity will make it easier for farmers and local traders to transport their products to markets, which could also help increase their incomes.

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Kashmir-Ladakh routes

New Delhi: Every year, heavy snowfall during winter creates major trouble in several border areas in Kashmir and Ladakh as it cuts off the region from the rest of the country. People face significant difficulties in accessing food supplies, medicines, and other daily essentials. But now, thanks to the modern tunnels built by the BRO, this situation is set to change considerably. These tunnels will make it easier to maintain road connectivity even during heavy snowfall, ensuring that travel remains safer and smoother than before.

It is important to note that the biggest beneficiaries of the new tunnels will be the people living in border villages. Earlier, heavy snowfall often forced trucks and vehicles carrying essential goods to stop midway. With the new tunnels in place, food grains, vegetables, medicines, cooking gas, and other necessities can now be transported to villages without prolonged disruptions. This will reduce shortages and ensure that residents do not have to wait for long periods for essential supplies.

Earlier, road closures increased transportation costs, which in turn pushed up the prices of vegetables, ration items, and other essentials. Improved connectivity will now strengthen the supply chain and make transportation easier. As a result, it is expected that people living in these mountainous regions will be able to access everyday necessities more easily and at more affordable prices than before.

Here are some of the key details:

These tunnels being built by the BRO play a pivotal role for ordinary people

These are also crucial from the perspective of national security.

Maintaining all-weather road connectivity will enable faster movement of troops and essential supplies to border areas.

At the same time, local trade, tourism, and small businesses are expected to receive a significant boost.

Improved road connectivity will make it easier for farmers and local traders to transport their products to markets, which could also help increase their incomes.

Experts are of the opinion that the modern tunnels and an improved road network can accelerate the development of Himalayan regions. Throughout the year connectivity is likely to bring positive changes in sectors such as education, healthcare, tourism, and trade. Most importantly, people living in border villages will no longer have to endure months of isolation during the winter.

This initiative by the BRO is being seen not merely as an infrastructure project but as a major step towards improving the lives of millions of people living in the mountains and strengthening the country’s border regions.