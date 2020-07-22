Kashmir Lockdown: Excluding Bandipora, all red districts of Kashmir division will be under lockdown from Wednesday evening till 6 AM on July 27, the J&K government has said. Agriculture, horticulture and construction works will be exempted from the lockdown.

On Sunday, the Jammu district announced partial lockdown beginning from July 24. There shall be complete restrictions on the movement of individuals, vehicles and all activities within the jurisdiction of the Jammu district from 6 pm on all Fridays till 6 am on all Mondays, except the movement for emergency medical requirements for which no pass, etc. is required, the order for Jammu said.

J&K witnessed the highest single-day spike of 701 COVID-19 positive cases.