Kashmir: Over 30 Injured After House Collapses In Poonch’s Khanethar Village

Officials have said that the roof of the house of Zakir Hussain Shah collapsed during a mourning function owing to a death in the family.

Kashmir: Over 30 Injured After House Collapses In Poonch's Khanethar Village (Image: ANI)

Srinagar: More than 30 women have been injured after a house collapse in the Khanetar village of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital and are under treatment, said Dr Zulafkar Ahmed, Superintendent, District Hospital Poonch.

Officials have said that the roof of the house of Zakir Hussain Shah collapsed during a mourning function owing to a death in the family, reported Greater Kashmir.

In an earlier statement, SHO Poonch Ranjit Rai said, “As the people assembled to mourn the death, the roof of the house collapsed causing injuries to over two dozen people, ” they said.

Meanwhile, Rising Kashmir has reported quoting officials that at least forty three persons, mostly women, were injured after a house they were attending a funeral at, collapsed.

It is said that the women had assembled at the house of Zakir Hussain Shah in Khanetar village near High School in Poonch district to mourn death of a woman. “In the course of time as more people poured in, the roof collapsed, leading to injuries to at least forty three women”, they said.

