New Delhi: Kashmir politician Shah Faesal on Wednesday was arrested in Delhi while he was reportedly about to fly abroad. The IAS topper who quit and joined politics has been criticising the government’s abrogation of Article 370.

Taking to official Twitter handle, Faesal tweeted on Tuesday that Kashmir “needed a non-violent political mass movement for restoration of political rights”.

Kashmir will need a long, sustained, non-violent political mass movement for restoration of the political rights. Abolition of Article 370 has finished the mainstream.

Constitutionalists are gone. So you can either be a stooge or a separatist now. No shades of grey. — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) August 13, 2019

“Kashmir will need a long, sustained, non-violent political mass movement for restoration of the political rights. Abolition of Article 370 has finished the mainstream. Constitutionalists are gone. So you can either be a stooge or a separatist now. No shades of grey,” read Faesal’s tweet.

The 35-year-old Faesal protested against the “unabated killings” in Kashmir. He also stood against the “marginalization of Indian Muslims”.