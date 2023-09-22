Srinagar: Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was released from house arrest after over four years on Friday. The Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman had been put under detention in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019. The separatist leader’s detention ended days after he moved the the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

Later in the day, for the first time since his house arrest four years ago, the Mirwaiz led Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is also Kashmir’s top cleric, turned emotional and broke down while delivering the Friday sermon at the iconic mosque.

VIDEO | Hurriyat Conference chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq turned emotional after being released from house arrest after four years, earlier today. He broke into tears while delivering the Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/A4N5TScDbx

Earlie, officials from the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid — the management committee of the mosque — informed that senior police officials visited the home of Mirwaiz in Srinagar’s downtown and informed him of his release.

#WATCH | After J&K administration releases Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house arrest, he arrives at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid to offer Friday prayers pic.twitter.com/nSA7eGVo6h

“Senior police officials visited the residence of the Mirwaiz on Thursday to inform him that the authorities have decided to release him from house detention and allow him to go to Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers,” the Auqaf said in a statement.

The release of the Mirwaiz, who heads various religious organisations and is the chairman of the separatist Hurriyat Conference, comes days after he moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

On September 15, the High Court had directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to file its response to the Mirwaiz’s petition within four weeks.

The Hurriyat leader was put under house arrest at his Nigeen residence on August 5, 2019 — the day the BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.

Omar, Mehbooba, others welcome Mirwaiz’s release

Meanwhile, mainstream politicians in Kashmir, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, welcomed the release of Mirwaiz and hailed the administration’s decision.

In a post on X, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the Mirwaiz would be allowed to roam about freely, interact with people and resume his social and religious responsibilities.

“I welcome the step taken by the administration in Jammu and Kashmir to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house arrest. I hope that they allow him to move freely, interact with people and resume his social/religious responsibilities. Today eyes in Kashmir will be on the Mirwaiz as he delivers his first Friday sermon in Jamia Masjid after 2019,” Omar said in a tweet on X.

VIDEO | "I welcome the government's decision. They should have never kept him in house arrest for four years," says National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's release from house arrest. pic.twitter.com/BgrcGl0Dqy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2023

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti also welcome the release of Mirwaiz. She said the separatist leader is also a cleric and as such is held in high regard Muslims across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Finally Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will walk a free man after years of LG admin’s denial about his detention. As a religious head he is held in high regard by Muslims across Jammu and Kashmir,” the PDP supremo wrote on X.

Mehbooba also took a dig at the BJP saying that a tussle has already begun between various BJP-linked outfits to claim credit for Mirwaiz’s release.

“Unfortunate that a tussle has already begun between BJP’s various political outfits to claim credit for his release,” she said.