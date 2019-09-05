New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who has lately faced flak from his own party for his comments backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday lashed out at the Central Government over the revocation of Article 370 as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Assam, the latter of which has caused discontent within the BJP itself.

Speaking at an event in the national capital, the Thiruvananthapuram MP called the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir a ‘travesty of Indian democracy.’ He said, “What is going on in Kashmir is a travesty of our democracy. You have subverted the spirit of the Constitution, you have gone ahead and changed the status of the state without consulting its elected legislature, which you’ve suspended.”

He further accused the government of ‘taking its own consent’ to amend the Constitution to revoke Article 370. He said, “You have gone ahead and done this saying you have the consent of the state through the consent of the Governor, but you appointed the Governor, in effect you have taken your own consent to amend the Constitution.”

On the issue of NRC, in the final draft of which 1.9 million people were left out, he said the government had taken out those people who call India home, where they’ve lived even before or since 1971. He remarked that many people who have everything in this country have suddenly become ‘foreigners’ and will be shunted to concentration camps.

Tharoor, who is a senior leader of the Congress, has recently been attacked by the Kerala unit of the party over what they perceive as pro-Modi comments, with many even asking him to join the BJP if he wants to praise the Prime Minister.

While the issue, Tharoor says, has been resolved after he explained his comments to the Kerala Congress president, he has also asked the party to ‘respect his approach.’