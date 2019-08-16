New Delhi: Following the United Nations Security Council meeting at New York today, China sent out a report listing India as one of the countries that have become a “victim of global spread and aggravation of terrorism and extremism”.

Shortly after the closed-door meeting on the Kashmir issue ended, a white paper titled ‘Vocational Education and Training in Xinjiang’ was released by the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China.

“Since the 1990s, the global spread and aggravation of terrorism and extremism has wrought havoc. Influenced by extremism, terrorist attacks and related incidents have caused heavy casualties and property damage in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Egypt, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and other countries and regions,” the statement read.

Addressing the press conference, China also said that “World peace is under serious threat” and India has “violated the bilateral agreement to keep peace” along the border.

Siding with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, the Chinese representative further said that India should refrain from taking action unilaterally and “must find proper solution”.

“The situation is already very tense and dangerous right now there [in Kashmir]… It is obvious the constitutional amendment by India has changed the status quo by India,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, had said that Kashmir was “entirely an internal matter” and Pakistan should not interfere in it.

The central government had scrapped Article 370 on August 5, the provisions that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Following the resolution, India has been under a tensed situation with Pakistan.