New Delhi: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have beefed up security at vital installations and sensitive areas as Valley continues to remain on edge. Jammu and Kashmir’s mainstream leaders — PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference’s Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference party were put under house arrest late Sunday night as strict restrictions were imposed in the state.

Besides, the administration has imposed section 144 CrPC with effect from 1200 Hrs on Monday. “As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required. However, there is no curfew in place as reported in a section of media,” an official statement said.

Meanwhile, all universities in the Valley have ordered cancellation of class work and exams scheduled on Monday without announcing any future dates for the same. Mobile internet facility has been snapped across the state and sources said that even call facility on cell phones are likely to be cut soon, adding that this was being done to prevent anti-social elements from spreading rumours.

All police stations, district and sector magistrates deputed on law and order duties have been provided satellite phones to maintain official communications.