Live Updates

  • 8:46 AM IST
    Kashmir Turmoil LIVE: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram criticised the government over the ‘house arrest’ of mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. “I had warned of a misadventure in J&K. It seems the government is determined to embark upon one. The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests,” Chidambaram tweeted. “Before the day is over we will know if there will be a major crisis in J&K. Keeping my fingers crossed,” the former Union Minister added.
  • 8:43 AM IST
    Kashmir Turmoil LIVE: All Kashmir University examinations scheduled to be held from August 5 to August 10 have been postponed. No new dates have been announced yet.

  • 8:43 AM IST
    Kashmir Turmoil LIVE: Apart from Kashmir, educational institutions across the Jammu region have been ordered shut from Monday till further orders. The Jammu Deputy Commissioner has ordered all schools, colleges and academic institutions in the district to remain shut on Monday. Similar orders have been issued by district administrations in Udhampur and Rajouri.
  • 8:40 AM IST

    Kashmir Turmoil LIVE: Even as tensions escalated across the Valley, schools will reopen normally today in Ladakh region after summer vacations, classes to resume normally in colleges and other educational institutions too, news agency ANI reported.

  • 8:38 AM IST

  • 8:36 AM IST

    Kashmir Turmoil LIVE: Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani’s Twitter account was suspended on Monday.

New Delhi: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have beefed up security at vital installations and sensitive areas as Valley continues to remain on edge. Jammu and Kashmir’s mainstream leaders — PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference’s Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference party were put under house arrest late Sunday night as strict restrictions were imposed in the state.

Besides, the administration has imposed section 144 CrPC with effect from 1200 Hrs on Monday. “As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required. However, there is no curfew in place as reported in a section of media,” an official statement said.

Meanwhile, all universities in the Valley have ordered cancellation of class work and exams scheduled on Monday without announcing any future dates for the same. Mobile internet facility has been snapped across the state and sources said that even call facility on cell phones are likely to be cut soon, adding that this was being done to prevent anti-social elements from spreading rumours.

All police stations, district and sector magistrates deputed on law and order duties have been provided satellite phones to maintain official communications.