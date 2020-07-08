New Delhi: After remaining shut for over three months due to Coronavirus-induced lockdown, gardens and parks have finally opened in Kashmir. The reopening was announced by the Jammu and Kashmir administration as part of a gradual unlocking process. Also Read - After Opening Tourism, J-K Administration to Reopen Parks, Gardens For Public From Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, hundreds of morning walkers and joggers flocked to various parks. Those who visited followed precautionary measures like wearing a mask and maintaining minimum distance as advised, they said.

Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khanyar, said it was a major relief for people like him who cannot do without their morning walk.

“For the past month, I have been doing my morning walk on roads. Going to a park is a different feeling altogether,” he said.

In his announcement on Tuesday on reopening of gardens and parks, Baseer Ahmad Khan, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, directed the authorities to penalise those found violating the precautionary measures.