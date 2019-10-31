New Delhi: Paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the abrogation of Article 370 to Sardar Patel. Lauding Sardar Patel’s contributions to unite India, PM Modi said, “Centuries ago there was Chanakya who unified India. And then there came Sardar Patel. For other countries, our diversity looks magical. But for us, it is the reality. It is our identity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kevadia: Azaadi ke baad, pehli baar J&K mein BDC ke chunaav huye pichle hafte, aur 98% panch aur sarpancho ne vote daala. Yeh bhaagidaari apne aap mein ekta ka sandesh hai. Ab J&K mein ek rajneetik sthirta aayegi. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/Xq7dYCx0BT — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

On Article 370, PM Modi said, “Article 370 is a wall that is now gone. For several decades, J&K was alienated becoming a safe haven for terrorism. Now, it will get political stability.”

In a veiled attack to Pakistan’s attempt to internationalise the issue of Kashmir, PM Modi said that those who can’t win against India will try to disrupt its unity. “But it’s not possible. Even the British couldn’t disrupt our unity,” the PM said.

Earlier in the day, Union home minister Amit Shah, while flagging off Run for Unity in New Delhi, said that Article 370 and Article 35A were the gateway of terrorism into J&K. “Prime Minister Modi has closed the gate by repealing them,” he said.

Talking about the recently concluded Block Development Council elections in J&K, the PM said that it saw 98% participation of sarpanches and panches.

“I am happy that from today onwards, all government employees of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will also start getting the benefits of the allowances approved by the Seventh Pay Commission,” PM Modi said

“Now the real participation of Co-Operative Federalism will be seen. New highways, new railway lines, new schools, new colleges, new hospitals, will take the development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to new heights,” he said.