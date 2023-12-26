By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Kashmir Will Meet Same Fate As Gaza If No India-Pak Talks: Farooq Abdullah After Poonch Attack
Kashmir Will Meet Same Fate As Gaza If No India-Pak Talks: Farooq Abdullah After Poonch Attack
New Delhi: National Conference Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said Kashmir will meet the same fate as Gaza if India and Pakistan do not end disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. Abdullah said this while referring to last week’s terrorist attack in Poonch that killed four Indian Army soldiers and injured others.
Trending Now
“If we do not find a solution through dialogue, we will meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine, which are being bombed by Israel,” he said.
You may like to read
Farooq Abdullah said Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that we can change our friends but not our neighbours. “If we remain friendly with our neighbours, both will progress. PM Modi also said that war is not an option now and the matters should be resolved through dialogue. Where is the dialogue? Nawaz Sharif is about to become the PM (of Pakistan) & they are saying that we are ready to talk (with India), but what is the reason why we are not ready to talk? If we do not find a solution through dialogue, we will meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine, which are being bombed by Israel…”
#WATCH | National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah says, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that we can change our friends but not our neighbours. If we remain friendly with our neighbours, both will progress. PM Modi also said that war is not an option now and the matters should be… pic.twitter.com/EcPx9B70jJ
— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023
Security was tightened at the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway after the terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector occurred on December 21, which led to the killing of three Army personnel.
Three Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
The terrorists ambushed two army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri. “At approximately 3:45 PM on December 21, two army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which were fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by own troops,” an Army official said.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.