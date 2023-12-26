Kashmir Will Meet Same Fate As Gaza If No India-Pak Talks: Farooq Abdullah After Poonch Attack

#WATCH | National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah says, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that we can change our friends but not our neighbours. If we remain friendly with our neighbours, both will progress. PM Modi also said that war is not an option now and the matters should be… pic.twitter.com/EcPx9B70jJ — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

Security was tightened at the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway after the terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector occurred on December 21, which led to the killing of three Army personnel.

The terrorists ambushed two army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri. “At approximately 3:45 PM on December 21, two army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which were fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by own troops,” an Army official said.