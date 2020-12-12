Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir received its first snowfall of the winter season this year, a white blanket covered the valley on Saturday. Also Read - Famous Gulmarg Gondola Opens For Tourists After Season's First Snowfall in The Hill Station

All parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads.

Snowfall began late on Friday night in most parts of Kashmir and just after midnight in Srinagar city, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir: Various parts of the Union Territory receive snowfall. Visuals from Patnitop in Udhampur. pic.twitter.com/SeXhl1vPlA — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

While two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, the hilly areas of the valley received snowfall between one foot to two feet, the officials said.

They said rainfall along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway resulted in landslides at several places, leading to the closure of the arterial road.

Jammu and Kashmir: Temperature drops in Srinagar as the city gets covered in a blanket of snow. IMD forecasts 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' today in Srinagar; minimum temperature to be 1°C & the maximum to be 10°C. pic.twitter.com/zlq36PJFCu — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Other roads connecting the valley to the rest of the country have also been blocked due to snowfall, they added.

The divisional administration of the valley pressed men and machinery into service in the early hours of the day to clear snow from the roads and restore electricity in the areas affected due to snowfall, the officials said.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to snow accumulation at Jawahar Tunnel. Land slides and stone accmulation at several places as well Picture Courtesy – Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority https://t.co/8Pl7uCcIzT pic.twitter.com/2IcHay7Sr1 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

(With PTI inputs)