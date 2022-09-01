New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a plea filed by NGO seeking direction to government for rehabilitating Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs who migrated after the exodus in 1990 and onwards from Kashmir to other parts of the country. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and CT Ravikumar will hear the case on September 2.Also Read - Kashmiri Hindu Shot Dead, Brother Injured as Terrorists Open Fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

PIL in Supreme Court to rehabilitate Kashmiri Hindus, Sikhs – Top Points