New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a plea filed by NGO seeking direction to government for rehabilitating Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs who migrated after the exodus in 1990 and onwards from Kashmir to other parts of the country. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and CT Ravikumar will hear the case on September 2.
PIL in Supreme Court to rehabilitate Kashmiri Hindus, Sikhs – Top Points
- The NGO ‘We The Citizens’ filed the PIL through advocate Barun Kumar Sinha asking the apex court to direct the Central government and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to conduct a census of Hindus and Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir who have been victims/survivors of genocide residing in different parts of India.
- Those who migrated from Kashmir by leaving behind their immovable properties have been living the life of refugees in other parts of India, the plea claimed.
- The PIL filed in March stated, “Issue directions to the respondents to declare that all sale of properties, post exodus in January 1990 whether religious, residential, agricultural, commercial, institutional, educational or any other immovable property as null and void. To constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify the perpetrators who were involved, aided and abetted the genocide of Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from 1989-2003 in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir.”
- The plea also urged Supreme Court to direct the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir to prosecute the accused on the basis of the report of a Special Investigation Team constituted by them in accordance with the law.