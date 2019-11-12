New Delhi: A group of Kashmiri journalists on Tuesday held a peaceful protest against the Centre for imposing 100 days of internet blockade in Kashmir, stated news agency IANS. The protesting journalists were seen holding laptops in their hands and carrying placards that read: ‘100 days, No Internet’, added the report.

This demonstration took place at the Press Club in Srinagar. Speaking to news agency IANS, independent journalist Majid Maqbool said, “This is the worst situation the journalists are facing in Kashmir. It’s very humiliating. It does not even happen in a war-like situation.”

Yet another journalist based out of Srinagar reinstated that it is the basic right of Kashmiris to demand internet.

It must be noted that the internet services in Kashmir remain suspended since the revocation of Article 370 on August 5. A media centre has been established by the government to help journalists file their reports, but the journalists have been demanding the restoration of high-speed broadband for reporting in an unhindered manner.

(With agency inputs)