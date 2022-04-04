Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed and four others, including two workers from Bihar and a Kashmiri Pandi, were injured after terrorists carried out three attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, leaving one CRPF personnel dead and four persons, including two workers from Bihar and a Kashmiri Pandit, injured. “Two CRPF personnel were injured when terrorists opened fire on security forces at Maisuma. The injured personnel were rushed to SMHS hospital where one of them — Head Constable Vishal Kumar — succumbed to injuries while the other was undergoing treatment,” officials said.Also Read - CRPF Jawan Injured in Terrorist Attack Succumbs to Injuries in Jammu and Kashmir

Later, the area was cordoned off as security forces launched a search operation to track down the assailants but no arrests were made.

In another incident, 35-year-old Bal Krishan alias Sonu, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot at and injured by suspected terrorists at Chotigam in Shopian district late on Monday evening, officials said, adding he was taken to district hospital Shopian.

Earlier in the day, militants opened fire on two non-local labourers in the Pulwama district. “Terrorists opened firing on Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both residents of Bihar, at Lajoora this afternoon,” the officials said. They said the duo were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This was the second attack on non-local labourers in the Pulwama district in as many days. Two workers hailing from Punjab were shot at and injured in the Nowpora area of the district on Sunday.