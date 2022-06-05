New Delhi: Amidst the continuous target killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley, the names of 177 teachers transferred by the government to places considered “safe” in Srinagar and district headquarters in Kashmir were leaked on messaging apps and social media. Following this, angry Kashmiri Pandit teachers protested against the government by raising slogans and jamming the Tawi bridge. The angry teachers/employees said that instead of transferring us out of Kashmir, the government has invited terrorists by making the list public.Also Read - BJP Suspends Nupur Sharma from Party's Primary Membership Over 'Controversial Statement'

Hindu Employees Come Out Openly Against The Government

The Hindu government employees have been protesting for their transfer demand for the last 4 days. Now they have come out openly against the government and are adamant about their transfer demand. Furious employees jammed the Tawi bridge in Jammu on Saturday and raised slogans against the government. Meanwhile, the government has made it clear that no government employee will be transferred from the Valley to Jammu. There is a demand from government employees that they have been working without any security in the Kashmir Valley for the last 15 years, but now they are not feeling safe in the situation that has been created in the Kashmir Valley. Also Read - Explained: Pakistan’s Nefarious Plan To Target Kashmiri Pandits Using Hybrid Terrorists, Pistols Instead of AK-47s

BJP Objects To Leak Of Transfer List

The BJP on Saturday took strong objection to the transfer list of Kashmiri Pandit employees being made public and called it a breach of security, demanding action against the officials responsible for it. According to the list, 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers who got employment under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package have been transferred. The list of transfers is being shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.