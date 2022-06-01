New Delhi: The authorities on Wednesday confined Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees to their pooled accommodations as they have threatened to leave the Valley in protest against the recent killings of their community members by the terrorists.Also Read - Want to Glide Above The Snow Capped Mountains? Checkout The New Paragliding Spot in Astanmarg | Details

The migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees were confined by the authorities to pooled accommodations in Tullamulla area of Ganderbal district, Sheikhpora in Budgam district, Veesu in Anantnag, and in Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

Migrant Kashmiri Pandits serving at different government offices under the Prime Minister's rehabilitation programme in the Valley have threatened to leave the Valley en masse alleging that the authorities have completely failed in protecting them.

These employees have not been attending duties after Rahul Bhat was killed by militants in his office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district on May 12.

The killing of a scheduled caste teacher, Rajni Bhalla in Kulgam district on Tuesday sparked renewed protests among the migrant government employees who want to be adjusted in government offices outside the Valley.

Meanwhile, an association of Kashmiri Pandits, Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan Trust has appealed that this year’s annual festival at the Mata Kheer Bhawani shrine in the Ganderbal district should be cancelled keeping in view the general fear among the community because of the recent killings by the militants.