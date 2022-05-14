New Delhi: The security forces on Friday gunned down three Pakistani terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who were involved in the killing of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, on Thursday.Also Read - J&K Govt Forms SIT to Investigate Killing of Chadoora Tehsil Office Employee Rahul Bhat

All three terrorists who killed Rahul Bhat have been gunned down, confirmed J&K DGP Dilbag Singh.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday. He had sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

While two terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police at Brar (Aragam) area of Bandipora, one terrorist was killed earlier, as reported by Times Now’s Nikunj Garg.

Meenakshi Bhat, the wife of Rahul Bhat, had expressed suspicion that there is a possibility that the people in his office may have “conspired” with the militants to kill him. Meenakshi Bhat said her husband wanted to be transferred to the district headquarters as he felt “insecure” in the Budgam office.

Massive protests had erupted across various areas in Jammu and Kashmir against the killing of Rahul Bhat in Budgam district.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Friday constituted a SIT to investigate the murder of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured justice to the family and said that the terrorists and their supporters will pay a price for the heinous act.

