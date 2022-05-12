Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit and a government employee was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday, reported news agencies quoting the police. “Terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, an employee at Tehsildar office, Chadoora in Budgam district. The injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries,” the J&K Police said.Also Read - Attempt to Disrupt Amarnath Yatra Foiled, Longest Surviving Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Killed in J&K

"Preliminary investigation reveals that two terrorists are involved in this heinous crime and have used a pistol for committing this crime," the police added.

J&K | An employee of Chadoora Tehsil office, Rahul Bhat who was shot at by terrorists at Tehsil office in Budgam district succumbs at SMHS hospital. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/01apRspzC1 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

He sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries. “The area has been surrounded for searches,” sources said.

