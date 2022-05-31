Kulgam: Terrorists fired upon and shot dead a migrant Kashmiri school teacher at Gopalpora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. The teacher was identified as Rajni, wife of Raj Kumar of Samba district in Jammu. According to the details, the terrorists fired at the school teacher, injuring her critically. She was moved to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The area has been cordoned off. Additional forces have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.Also Read - Newborn Declared Dead By Govt Hospital Found Alive At Graveyard In JK’s Ramban

