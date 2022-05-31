Kulgam: Terrorists fired upon and shot dead a migrant Kashmiri school teacher at Gopalpora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. The teacher was identified as Rajni, wife of Raj Kumar of Samba district in Jammu. According to the details, the terrorists fired at the school teacher, injuring her critically. She was moved to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The area has been cordoned off. Additional forces have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.Also Read - Newborn Declared Dead By Govt Hospital Found Alive At Graveyard In JK’s Ramban
Kashmiri Pandit Teacher Shot Dead Inside School J&K’s Kulgam: 10 points
- According to reports, the terrorist barged inside the govt school at Gopalpora village in South Kashmir and fired at the teacher.
- According to media reports, she was recruited under the Prime Minister’s rehabilitation package for Kashmiri migrants.
- As of now, no outfit has taken the responsibility for the murder. There has been a stir amongst the government employees in Jammu and Kashmir following the recent cases of murders of government servants.
- Earlier this month, two civilians – including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat — and three off-duty policemen have been killed in Kashmir by the terrorists.
- Last week, TV artist Amreen Bhat died after Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists opened fire at her in the Chadoora area of Budgam.
- Former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, “Very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation and condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace.
- In April, terrorist had fired at a Kashmiri Pandit in South Kashmir’s Shopian, leaving him seriously injured. The firing on Bal Krishan, of Chotigam village, followed two other attacks during the day in the Valley, leaving a CRPF personnel dead and three people injured, including two migrant workers.
- In March, the militants killed a carpenter, Mohammad Akram, from Uttar Pradesh.Two days later, a labourer from Bihar, Biswajeet Kumar, was shot at.
- Lashing out at the government, Mehbooba Mufti expressed, “Despite GOIs fake claims about Kashmir being normal it’s obvious that targeted civilian killings are on the rise & a deep cause of concern. Condemn this act of cowardice which sadly plays into the vicious anti-Muslim narrative spun by BJP.”
- Meanwhile, security personnel had neutralised two local Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in an overnight gunfight in Pulwama’s Rajpora village. The duo was trapped during a search operation launched on Monday jointly by the police, the Army and Central Reserve Police Force.