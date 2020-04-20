Srinagar: Invoking the stringest Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a Kashmiri photo journalist, Masrat Zahra, has been booked by Jammu and Kashmir police under for allegedly ‘uploading anti-national’ posts on social media. Also Read - 3 CRPF Personnel Killed, Many Injured During Terrorist Attack in Kashmir's Sopore

26-year-old Zahra is a freelance photojournalist whose work has been published by Washington Post, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, and other reputed organisations in India and abroad.

A statement issued by the J-K Police said on Monday read, “Cyber Police Station received information through reliable sources that one Facebook user namely “Masrat Zahra” is uploading anti-national posts with criminal intention to induce the youth and to promote offences against public tranquillity.”

“The Facebook user is also believed to be uploading photographs which can provoke the public to disturb law and order. The user is also uploading posts that tantamount to glorify the anti-national activities and dent the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing disaffection against the country,” the statement further said.

Prior to her arrest, journalist Asif Sultan was also booked under UAPA for allegedly providing logistical support to a banned militant organisation.

Notably, a person charged under the act can be jailed for up to seven years.

A first information report has also been filed against Zahra under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code, which punishes those who induce others to commit an offence against the state or against public tranquillity.