Jammu and Kashmir: The separatist leaders arrested in a terror funding case have admitted their involvement, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in the collection of funds and donations from foreign sources.

On June 4, the NIA had got custody of Asiya Andrabi, Masarat Alam and Shabir Shah for 10 days in connection with the terror funding case involving Jama’at-ud-Da’wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed.

Shah and Andrabi were already in custody involving separate cases while Alam was brought from Jammu and Kashmir on a transit remand for interrogation regarding the terror funding case.

During the interrogation, Asiya Andrabi admitted that she had been collecting funds and donations from foreign sources, for which her organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millathad had been organising protests by Muslim women in the valley.

Asiya was confronted with evidence regarding the funding of educational expenses of her son in Malaysia from 2011 onward through foreign remittances made by Zahoor Watali who was also arrested in a terror funding case.

Masarat Alam, the so called poster boy of stone pelters and violent agitations in Kashmir, revealed that Pakistan-based agents route the funds through hawala operators which were transferred to separatist leaders including Syed Shah Gilani Chairman APHC(G).

The anti-terror agency had filed an FIR against the trio on May 30, 2017, charging them for links with terror fronts. Andrabi was also alleged to have received money from the terrorist outfit Lakshar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief to continue stone pelting in Kashmir.

Andrabi was taken into custody in July 2018 with charges of ‘waging war against India’ while Alam has been batting for the ‘right to self-determination’ as the founder of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP).

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against 12 persons, including the LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in January 2018 in connection with the terror funding case.