New Delhi: After India’s humiliating defeat to Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai, several Kashmiri students were allegedly thrashed at Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Sangrur district of Punjab. Students from the institution shared videos of the incident which took place last night soon after the match.Also Read - India Pakistan non-nuclear war is coming closer to us, explains Justice Markandey Katju

Speaking to a portal, a Kashmiri student said that they were watching the match when ‘UP waale’ suddenly barged in. “We are also Indian. You can see what was done to us. Are we not Indians? So what does Modi say?” one of the Kashmiri students said, while showing around the damage done to a room”, the student told NDTV.

Similar reports also emerged from the Rayat Bahrat University in Kharar.

“Kashmiri students who were assaulted in Sangrur and Kharar Mohali told me that they were rescued by the locals and other Panjabi students. Students from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had barged into their rooms, thrashed them and went on a rampage,” Nasir Khuehami, the national spokesperson J&K Students Association, claimed.

Reports claimed that 4 students were assaulted and beaten in Kharar Mohali after the match. “Punjab Police must ensure the protection of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab. I have spoken to several in Bhai Gurdass Engineering and Technology College. They told me that students from Bihar had hit them, vandalized the rooms, damaged the hall, and even abused and beat up a few others”, Khuehami said.

India suffered a ten-wicket loss against Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium. This was the first time in history that Pakistan has defeated India in a World Cup.