New Delhi: The Kashmiri woman– Hina Bashir Begh– who was arrested for allegedly planning terror acts during anti-CAA protests, on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Following which, Delhi's Patiala House Court directed the agency to admit the woman to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital with immediate effect.

The woman, along with two otheres, was arrested for allegedly promoting the Islamic State's ideology and instigating protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the agency had alleged.

The court had sent her husband Jahanzaib Sami and another accused Abdul Basith to judicial custody in the case after the agency did not seek their further remand.

Her lawyer advocate M S Khan, meanwhile, filed an application seeking interim bail for two months for her. In the bail application, which is likely to come up for hearing in the coming days, advocate Khan said, “Delhi is struggling to cope up with the rising number of Corona positive cases that have gone up to 27,000 as of now and due to the lack of proper treatment facilities in government hospitals, which has also been highlighted in the media, the Delhi government has been compelled to issue a list of 56 private hospitals for corona treatment.”

The three accused, allegedly having links with Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police in March and later sent to judicial custody on March 23.