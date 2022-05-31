Kulgam: Terrorists fired upon and shot dead a migrant Kashmiri school teacher at Gopalpora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. The teacher was identified as Rajni, wife of Raj Kumar of Samba district in Jammu. According to the details, the terrorists fired at the school teacher, injuring her critically. She was moved to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Lands In Mumbai After Clinching His Maiden IPL Title As Captain; Watch Viral Video

The area has been cordoned off. Additional forces have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers. Also Read - Want to Glide Above The Snow Capped Mountains? Checkout The New Paragliding Spot in Astanmarg | Details

Also Read - Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Date, Significance, And Uniqueness of Most Prominent Festival in Puri, Odisha

Earlier this month, two civilians – including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat — and three off-duty policemen have been killed in Kashmir by the terrorists.

Last week, TV artist Amreen Bhat died after Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists opened fire at her in the Chadoora area of Budgam.