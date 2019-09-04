New Delhi: Asrar Ahmad Khan, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir succumbed to his injuries sustained in a stone attack last month, the Indian Army claimed on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Lt General KJS Dhillon said that Khan died on September 4 due to his injuries sustained on August 06 in a case of stone attack- which makes it the fifth civilian death in the last one month.

He added that these deaths are happening due to stone-pelters, terror activities in the Valley and ploy hatched by puppets of Pakistan. “Asrar Ahmad Khan who was hit by a stone on August 6&was admitted in Soura has lost his life today. This makes it the 5th civilian death in last 30 days & these deaths have happened because of terrorists, stone pelters & puppets of Pakistan,” Lt Gen Dhillon told the media on Wednesday.

Adding to this, he said, “Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate maximum terrorists into the Kashmir valley to disrupt peace. On August 21, we apprehended two Pakistani nationals who are associated with Lashkar-e-Taliban.”

According to a report in New18, when prodded to clarify if Asrar Ahmad died of ‘stone injury’ or those suffered in pellet attack, the high ranking Army officer shot back, “The person who died recently did not die because of pellet injuries… he died due to stone pelting… it is for you to decide who is trying to kill whom.” He also added that the Valley has not seen “such a prolonged period of calm’ as it experiencing now.

This comes a day after the Centre released a position paper on Jammu and Kashmir over the developments since the August 5 revocation of Article 370 and 35A.

The position paper highlights how Article 370 actually impeded greater development within the state, as also hindered social equity and allowed festering of anti-national sentiment.

It debunks the creation of the faux state called “Azad J&K” and throws into stark relief how sequential steps taken by Pakistan on the eve of the accession by sending marauding Kabalis and Afridi raiders to capture Kashmir Valley and subsequently not removing troops and people from the original state of J&K rendered the so-called plebiscite ‘hors de combat’.