New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that after the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmiris ‘do not feel or want to be Indian’ and they would rather prefer to be ruled by China. Also Read - No restriction on Accessing Any Website in Jammu and Kashmir: Centre Tells Lok Sabha

In an interview with The Wire, Abdullah described the Kashmiris as ‘slaves’ who were being treated like second class citizens, saying that they have lost all trust in the Modi government.

”To be honest, I wonder whether they (Modi govt) will find somebody who will call himself an Indian today. What they did on 5th August last year, was the last nail in the coffin of India. And that’s what they did. You go and talk to anybody; they don’t want to be known as Indians,” the National Conference chief told Karan Thapar in the interview.

Further, he said that Kashmiris would rather be ruled by the Chinese, claiming that the sentiments of the Kashmiris are such that they are waiting for them to enter Kashmir ‘despite the fact that they know what Chinese have done to Muslims.’

Rubbishing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claim that the people of Kashmir have accepted the abrogation of Article 370, he asserted that lakhs of Kashmiri will hit the streets against the policies of Modi government once Section 144 is lifted.

Abdullah also alleged that the new domicile law was intended to flood the Valley with Hindus and create a Hindu majority.

Further, he accused PM Modi of misleading him, saying that when he had questioned about the increase in number of troops in the Valley, the PM deliberately went out of his way to give him the impression that it was merely for security purposes.

At the end of the interview, Abdullah said that the National Conference and other parties will look to reinstate Articles 370 and 35A and also restore statehood of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.