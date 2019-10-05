New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday yet again attacked India over Kashmir and claimed that Kashmiri’s struggle for independence is being labelled as ‘Islamic terrorism’. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Khan also warned the residents of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) against crossing the Line of Control (LoC). He asserted that if anyone crosses the LoC to provide ‘humanitarian aid’ or ‘support’ for Kashmiri struggle, it will be labelled as “Islamic terrorism” being driven by Pakistan.

“I understand the anguish of the Kashmiris in AJK (Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as said by Pakistan) seeing their fellow Kashmiris in IOJK (Indian Occupied J&K, a term used by Pakistan) under an inhumane curfew for over 2 months. But any one crossing the LoC from AJK to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative – a narrative that tries to divert from the indigenous Kashmiris’ struggle against brutal Indian Occupation by trying to label it as “Islamic terrorism” being driven by Pakistan. It will give India an excuse to increase violent oppression of Kashmiris in IOJK & attack across LoC”, Khan tweeted.

a narrative that tries to divert from the indigenous Kashmiris' struggle against brutal Indian Occupation by trying to label it as "Islamic terrorism" being driven by Pakistan. It will give India an excuse to increase violent oppression of Kashmiris in IOJK & attack across LoC — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 5, 2019

If reports are to be believed, tens of hundreds of residents from across PoK, on the call of pro-independence Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), set out in vehicular and motorcycle rallies to Muzaffarabad to show solidarity with the Kashmiris. A JKLF spokesperson told Dawn news that the marchers would resume their rally towards Chakothi sector on Saturday morning. “From Chakothi we will cross over the ceasefire line (LoC) for Srinagar,” he said, expressing his desire for the administration and police not to create hindrances for them.

Earlier last month, Khan, while delivering his maiden speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had devoted half of his time to India. He had also urged the UN to intervene on Kashmir. Besides, upon his return from the US, he had reiterated that Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris even if the world does not. He had claimed that those standing by Kashmiris were doing “jihad”.